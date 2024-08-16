In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For DocuSign

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.67, with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. A 6.56% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of DocuSign among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $65.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $52.00 $59.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $65.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $86.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DocuSign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DocuSign's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DocuSign's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DocuSign Better

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

Financial Insights: DocuSign

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

