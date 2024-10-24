In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Agree Realty

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.89, along with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $70.67, the current average has increased by 10.22%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Agree Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $79.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $77.00 $72.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $68.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $75.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $81.00 $70.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $62.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Raises Buy $74.00 $65.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $68.00

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agree Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.81% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

