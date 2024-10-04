In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Abercrombie & Fitch and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $190.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.25% lower than the prior average price target of $191.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $194.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 - Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $155.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $165.00 $193.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $194.00 $167.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

