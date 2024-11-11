In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Tanger

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Tanger (NYSE:SKT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tanger, presenting an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.00, the current average has increased by 8.06%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Tanger by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $31.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $31.00 $29.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tanger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tanger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tanger's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tanger's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tanger analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tanger

Tanger Inc is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in U.S. states and Canada.

Key Indicators: Tanger's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tanger showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.34% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Tanger's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tanger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tanger's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tanger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SKT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Underperform In-Line Nov 2021 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2021 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for SKT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.