In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Stanley Black & Decker

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stanley Black & Decker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $99.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $121.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.11% from the previous average price target of $87.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Stanley Black & Decker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $107.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Underweight $88.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $94.00 $80.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $121.00 $110.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $82.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stanley Black & Decker's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stanley Black & Decker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Stanley Black & Decker: A Closer Look

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Stanley Black & Decker's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Stanley Black & Decker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

