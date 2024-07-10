In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.75, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 6.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $53.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Rexford Industrial Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $54.00 - Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $51.00 $55.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $49.00 $57.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $46.00 $45.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $45.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Rexford Industrial Realty's Background

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Financial Insights: Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rexford Industrial Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.96% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

