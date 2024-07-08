In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OneMain Holdings, revealing an average target of $55.88, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 3.25% from the previous average price target of $54.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of OneMain Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $48.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OneMain Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into OneMain Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into OneMain Holdings's Background

OneMain Holdings Inc is engaged in nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and is one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has an online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

OneMain Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OneMain Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: OneMain Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneMain Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.07, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

