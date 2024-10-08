In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For NMI Holdings

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.25, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 12.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NMI Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $48.00 $43.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $42.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $40.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $37.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $40.00 $34.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NMI Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NMI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NMI Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NMI Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

NMI Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: NMI Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 56.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NMI Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NMI Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NMI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

