In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Foot Locker

Ratings for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Foot Locker, revealing an average target of $30.62, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 4.4% from the previous average price target of $29.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Foot Locker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $27.00 - Eric Cohen Gordon Haskett Announces Accumulate $27.00 - Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $27.00 $35.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $30.00 $27.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $27.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $34.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $35.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Foot Locker

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Foot Locker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.93% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

