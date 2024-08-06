In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Cracker Barrel Old

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 2

Analysts have recently evaluated Cracker Barrel Old and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.18%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cracker Barrel Old by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $46.00 $48.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Sell $42.00 $48.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $51.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $72.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Sell $48.00 $61.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $50.00 $62.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $62.00 $72.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $68.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.

Financial Milestones: Cracker Barrel Old's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Cracker Barrel Old faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.87% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, Cracker Barrel Old faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

