In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Coursera

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 3.42% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.79.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Coursera's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Nafeesa Gupta B of A Securities Announces Buy $11.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $10.50 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coursera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coursera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coursera's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coursera's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coursera analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Coursera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coursera's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Coursera adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COUR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.