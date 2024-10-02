In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Avery Dennison

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Avery Dennison and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $250.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $274.60 and a low estimate of $235.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.02%.

The standing of Avery Dennison among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $240.00 $241.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $252.00 $254.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $235.00 $262.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $254.00 $256.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $258.00 $253.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $252.00 $260.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $274.60 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $241.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Avery Dennison's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Avery Dennison's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Avery Dennison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

