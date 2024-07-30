In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Affirm Holdings

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Affirm Holdings, revealing an average target of $44.88, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A decline of 3.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Affirm Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $42.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $43.00 $43.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $43.00 $50.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Affirm Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Affirm Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Affirm Holdings's Background

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 51.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

