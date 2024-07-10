In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Vera Bradley

Analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vera Bradley, revealing an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vera Bradley. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vera Bradley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vera Bradley's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vera Bradley: A Closer Look

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Vera Bradley's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Vera Bradley adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

