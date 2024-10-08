In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Moelis

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Moelis (NYSE:MC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $59.86, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.85% increase from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Moelis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $60.00 $54.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $67.00 $61.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $51.00 $50.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $54.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Moelis's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Moelis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Financial Insights: Moelis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Moelis's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.1% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Moelis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

