In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Cleveland-Cliffs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 2

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.47, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $10.13. Experiencing a 12.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.73.

The standing of Cleveland-Cliffs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.50 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $10.13 $10.13 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $23.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $10.13 - Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cleveland-Cliffs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

