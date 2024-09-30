In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Civitas Resources

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Civitas Resources, revealing an average target of $86.86, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. A 10.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $97.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Civitas Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $101.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Announces Overweight $67.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $103.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Civitas Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Civitas Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Key Indicators: Civitas Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 98.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

