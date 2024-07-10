In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Cerence

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.93, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Experiencing a 55.6% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cerence by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.00 $6.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $6.00 $19.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $8.00 $22.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Neutral $9.00 $21.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $6.50 $25.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $8.00 $15.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cerence. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cerence compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cerence's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cerence's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cerence: A Closer Look

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, the Middle East, Africa; Japan, and Other Asia-Pacific.

Cerence: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cerence's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cerence's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -409.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -46.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Cerence adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

