In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Ameren

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.29, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Marking an increase of 3.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $80.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Ameren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $89.00 $82.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $86.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $74.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $84.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $81.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $76.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $80.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ameren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Key Indicators: Ameren's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ameren faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

