In-Depth Examination Of 7 Analyst Recommendations For Ameren

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.86, the current average has increased by 4.09%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ameren. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $74.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $84.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $81.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $76.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $80.00 $81.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ameren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ameren's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ameren: A Closer Look

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Ameren's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ameren faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

