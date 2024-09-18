In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Remitly Global

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.67, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 0.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Remitly Global by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $13.00 $15.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Remitly Global's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Remitly Global's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Remitly Global Better

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Remitly Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Remitly Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Remitly Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

