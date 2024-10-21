In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Hims & Hers Health

Ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hims & Hers Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 9.75% from the previous average price target of $20.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $24.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $23.00 $16.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hims & Hers Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hims & Hers Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Financial Insights: Hims & Hers Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

