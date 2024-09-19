In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Hertz Global Holdings

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.67, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 22.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hertz Global Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Announces Underweight $3.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $3.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hertz Global Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hertz Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hertz Global Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Hertz Global Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hertz Global Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Hertz Global Holdings's Background

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hertz Global Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hertz Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hertz Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hertz Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -36.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hertz Global Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, Hertz Global Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HTZ

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.