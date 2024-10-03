In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For DT Midstream

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DT Midstream, presenting an average target of $79.33, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.73% increase from the previous average price target of $71.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of DT Midstream among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $76.00 $62.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $75.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $77.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $72.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DT Midstream's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DT Midstream analyst ratings.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

DT Midstream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 39.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Downgrades Outperform Neutral Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.