In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $154.0, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has increased by 3.36% from the previous average price target of $149.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DexCom. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $130.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $160.00 $151.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $163.00 $153.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $161.00 $148.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Outperform $165.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DexCom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DexCom's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering DexCom: A Closer Look

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Key Indicators: DexCom's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DexCom's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.21% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.15. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

