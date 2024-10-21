In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For Chegg

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.62, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Experiencing a 40.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.04.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Chegg among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $4.00 $6.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $3.00 $7.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.75 $7.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $3.00 $3.25 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $7.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $2.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chegg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chegg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chegg's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chegg's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Chegg's Background

Chegg Inc is an American educational services company. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners with their academic course materials, as well as their career and personal skills development. The company's service and product offerings fall into two categories: Subscription Services, which encompasses Chegg Study Pack, Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math, and Busuu offerings that can be accessed internationally through the company's websites and on mobile devices, and Skills and Other, which encompasses skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks offerings.

Chegg: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chegg faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.78% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chegg's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -378.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chegg's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -92.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -43.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chegg's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

