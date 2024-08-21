In-Depth Examination Of 6 Analyst Recommendations For BrightView Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.88, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.30. This current average has increased by 24.06% from the previous average price target of $12.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of BrightView Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $11.00 George Kelly Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $11.30 $10.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $17.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BrightView Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BrightView Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BrightView Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BrightView Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BrightView Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know BrightView Hldgs Better

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance, and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and the Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination, and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Maintenance Services.

BrightView Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BrightView Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BrightView Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BrightView Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BV

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.