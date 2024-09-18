In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $91.8, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.2% lower than the prior average price target of $94.83.

The perception of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $96.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $105.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $89.00 $91.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $80.00 -

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 19% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 57% of total rooms.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.9, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

