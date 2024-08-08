In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Wolverine World Wide

Analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wolverine World Wide, presenting an average target of $15.8, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.49% from the previous average price target of $13.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Wolverine World Wide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Mitch Kummetz Seaport Global Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wolverine World Wide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wolverine World Wide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wolverine World Wide analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Wolverine World Wide's Background

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Lifestyle Group and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wolverine World Wide faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -34.12% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WWW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Feb 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.