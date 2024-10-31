In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Verisk Analytics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $299.0, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $279.00. This current average has increased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $276.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Verisk Analytics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $301.00 $285.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $268.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $279.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $305.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is the leading provider of statistical, actuarial, and underwriting data for the United States' property and casualty insurance industry. Verisk leverages a vast contributory database and proprietary data assets to develop analytical tools helping insurance providers to better assess and price risk, achieve operational efficiency and optimize claim settlement processes. While Verisk also offers tools to quantify costs after loss events occur and to detect fraudulent activity, it is expanding into adjacent markets of life insurance, marketing, and non-U.S. operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Verisk Analytics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 42.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 86.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Verisk Analytics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

