In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For SS&C Techs Hldgs

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of SS&C Techs Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.6, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.46% from the previous average price target of $77.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SS&C Techs Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $88.00 $84.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $84.00 $78.00

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SS&C Techs Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

