In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Sonoco Prods

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.6, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.57%.

The standing of Sonoco Prods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $52.00 $54.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $55.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sonoco Prods's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Sonoco Prods's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Sonoco Prods's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonoco Prods's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.35.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy

