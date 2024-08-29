In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Patterson Cos

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.6, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. A 6.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $28.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Patterson Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $25.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $25.00 $27.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $30.00 Michael Minchak JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Patterson Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Patterson Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Patterson Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Patterson Cos's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Patterson Cos's Background

Patterson Companies Inc is a dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company's segment includes Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment. Geographically, it derives its revenue from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The firm derives almost all of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Patterson Cos's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Patterson Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Patterson Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Patterson Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

