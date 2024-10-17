In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For KKR Real Estate Finance

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KKR Real Estate Finance and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $11.50. Marking an increase of 9.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KKR Real Estate Finance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.50 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 Stephen Laws Raymond James Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.50 $9.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KKR Real Estate Finance. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KKR Real Estate Finance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into KKR Real Estate Finance's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR Real Estate Finance analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into KKR Real Estate Finance's Background

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. The investment is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estates, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company's investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, through dividends.

KKR Real Estate Finance: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining KKR Real Estate Finance's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR Real Estate Finance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, KKR Real Estate Finance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KREF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jul 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KREF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.