In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Experiencing a 26.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Hilton Grand Vacations by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $71.00 Ryan Lambert JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $55.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $54.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $57.00 $63.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hilton Grand Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hilton Grand Vacations's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hilton Grand Vacations analyst ratings.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Hilton Grand Vacations's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hilton Grand Vacations's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.64% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.5.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HGV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Credit Suisse Reinstates Outperform Nov 2021 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HGV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.