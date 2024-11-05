In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Gates Industrial Corp

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.0, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.11% increase from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gates Industrial Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gates Industrial Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gates Industrial Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gates Industrial Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gates Industrial Corp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gates Industrial Corp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment.

Financial Insights: Gates Industrial Corp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Gates Industrial Corp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GTES

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GTES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.