In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Fiverr Intl

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.8, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 4.68% from the previous average price target of $34.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Fiverr Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $32.00 $31.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fiverr Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fiverr Intl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiverr Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Fiverr Intl Better

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Fiverr Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fiverr Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FVRR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FVRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.