In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Controladora Vuela

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.8, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 5.61% from the previous average price target of $12.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Controladora Vuela's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Josh Milberg Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $12.00 - Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.50 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $9.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Controladora Vuela compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Controladora Vuela's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Controladora Vuela's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Controladora Vuela analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Controladora Vuela

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. It currently operates up to 500 average daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico as well as 22 cities in the United States, four in Central America and two in South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires at the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger revenues and cargo services.

Financial Insights: Controladora Vuela

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Controladora Vuela's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 13.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VLRS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Upgrades Neutral Outperform Jul 2021 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VLRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.