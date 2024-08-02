In-Depth Examination Of 41 Analyst Recommendations For CrowdStrike Holdings

Analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 41 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 23 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 10 3 0 1 2M Ago 7 9 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $372.17, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has decreased by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $399.46.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CrowdStrike Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $375.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $360.00 $396.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $385.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $345.00 $425.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $350.00 $420.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $325.00 $400.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $335.00 $350.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Lowers Hold $302.00 $388.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $396.00 $422.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $300.00 $393.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $380.00 $420.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $350.00 $435.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $310.00 $400.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $405.00 $405.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $350.00 $405.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $275.00 $380.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $420.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $440.00 $380.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $424.00 $424.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $420.00 $420.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $380.00 $425.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $410.00 $425.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $405.00 $400.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $355.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $385.00 $390.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $393.00 $400.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $370.00 $390.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $402.00 $432.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $420.00 $415.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $425.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $371.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $422.00 $372.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CrowdStrike Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know CrowdStrike Holdings Better

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CrowdStrike Holdings

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CrowdStrike Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.99% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.