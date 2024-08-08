In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Zillow Gr

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.25, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $57.50, the current average has increased by 3.04%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zillow Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zillow Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zillow Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Financial Insights: Zillow Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Zillow Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Hold

