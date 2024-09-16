In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Western Midstream

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.92% from the previous average price target of $39.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Western Midstream. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $42.00 $42.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $40.00 $39.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Maintains Hold $39.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Midstream's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Western Midstream's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Western Midstream's Background

Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas.

Western Midstream: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Midstream's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Western Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Midstream's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Western Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

