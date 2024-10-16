In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Voyager Therapeutics

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Voyager Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 9.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Voyager Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lili Nsongo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $15.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Voyager Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voyager Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Voyager Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Voyager Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform TRACER enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. Its pipeline of programs include, Anti-tau Antibody (VY-TAU01), SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy (siRNA), FXN Gene Therapy among others.

Breaking Down Voyager Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Voyager Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 509.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Voyager Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -34.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voyager Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voyager Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Voyager Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

