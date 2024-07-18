In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Thor Industries

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $104.5, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 6.07% decrease from the previous average price target of $111.25.

A clear picture of Thor Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $113.00 $120.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $95.00 $100.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Thor Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Thor Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth wheel towables across over 30 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motorcaravans, campervans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts through the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021, however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2023, the company wholesaled 187,015 units and generated over $11.1 billion in revenue.

Thor Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Thor Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

