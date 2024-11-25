In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Select Medical Hldgs

Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Marking an increase of 3.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $46.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Select Medical Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Select Medical Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Select Medical Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Select Medical Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Select Medical Hldgs's Background

Select Medical Holdings Corp is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centres are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 103 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,928 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 540 occupational health centers and 147 onsite clinics. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.

Breaking Down Select Medical Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Select Medical Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Select Medical Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Select Medical Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Select Medical Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

