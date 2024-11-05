In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Netstreit

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Netstreit, presenting an average target of $18.56, a high estimate of $19.25, and a low estimate of $17.00. A 6.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Netstreit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $19.25 $19.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $19.00 - RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $19.00 $20.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Neutral $17.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Netstreit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Netstreit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Netstreit's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Netstreit Corp is structured as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netstreit's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

