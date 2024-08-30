In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 13.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Maintains Hold $15.00 $15.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MasterCraft Boat Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in three brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates the majority of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Its Crest boats are used for general recreational boating. the majority of the company's sales are made in North America.

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

