In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For LeMaitre Vascular

Analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.25, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.48% from the previous average price target of $87.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LeMaitre Vascular. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $93.00 $92.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $96.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $100.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LeMaitre Vascular. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LeMaitre Vascular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LeMaitre Vascular's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

A Deep Dive into LeMaitre Vascular's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LeMaitre Vascular showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LeMaitre Vascular's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LeMaitre Vascular's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LeMaitre Vascular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

