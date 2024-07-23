In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Keysight Techs

Analysts' ratings for Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Keysight Techs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $172.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $151.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.38% from the previous average price target of $168.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Keysight Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Buy $175.00 - Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $141.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $195.00 $208.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $167.00 $155.00

Discovering Keysight Techs: A Closer Look

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Breaking Down Keysight Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Keysight Techs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.52% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

