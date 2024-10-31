In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Ingevity

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 1.74% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ingevity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $47.00 $40.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $40.00 $42.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $42.00 $45.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingevity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingevity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ingevity's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ingevity's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ingevity's Background

Ingevity Corp is a chemical manufacturer based in the United States. It conducts its operations through three segments, namely Performance Chemicals, Advanced Polymer Technologies, and Performance Materials. The bulk of its revenue is generated by the Performance Chemicals segment which deals with the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals that find their use in a range of processes such as asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, and publication inks. The Performance Materials segment, on the other hand, focuses on automotive carbon products used in automobiles. The Advanced Polymer Technologies segment produces caprolactone and caprolactone-based specialty polymers. The Company generates the majority of its revenue from North America.

Key Indicators: Ingevity's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingevity's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ingevity's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -28.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingevity's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -42.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingevity's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.99, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

