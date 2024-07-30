In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Healthpeak Properties

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.5, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.59% increase from the previous average price target of $21.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Healthpeak Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Healthpeak Properties's Background

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 748 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Financial Milestones: Healthpeak Properties's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Healthpeak Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Healthpeak Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

